New York: At least 10 injured in Syracuse house collapse, more trapped in debris

A house collapsed in New York's Syracuse, injuring at least 10 people, said officials. Around 20 persons were inside the building at the time of the tragedy, of which firefighters pulled out some victims from the house on Tuesday. Currently, authorities are searching for those who are still stuck in the debris.

Speaking to media persons, Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds said the firefighters responded to multiple calls about an explosion at a two-story residential building at around 4 p.m. They immediately reached the spot and observed many victims already in the front yard, he said.

The injured, including adults and children, were rushed to Upstate University Hospital for medical treatment, said Monds, adding that two of them were in serious condition when they reached the medical institution, AP reported.

“Eight of the 10 are on advanced life support, while the other two are on basic life support. We’re in a good spot right now. To know there were 13 people inside that have made it out: That’s remarkable," the fire officer said.

The cause of the accident is not known yet. However, Monds said police and fire officials will investigate the cause of the 1920 house collapse while noting that the firefighters encountered downed power lines and a heavy odour of natural gas at the tragedy site.

On the other hand, initial dispatch audio suggested that the collapse could have been triggered by a runaway vehicle crashing into the building's garage, resulting in several injuries.

Carbon Street, the location of the incident, has been cordoned off between Oberst and John Streets. Syracuse Police, Fire Department, and American Medical Response (AMR) are currently engaged in search and rescue operations amid the rubble of the collapsed house, HT reported.

A local resident told CNY Central how the explosion shook surrounding homes and spread ashes across the sidewalk, comparing the scene to a volcanic eruption that impacted the whole block.