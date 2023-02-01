New York attorney general calls for new sanctions against Donald Trump
On Jan. 26, the defendants filed formal 'answers' where, as often occurs in similar lawsuits, they denied or claimed to lack sufficient knowledge about dozens of substantive accusations
New York's attorney general on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction former U.S. President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization and their lawyers over their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against them.
