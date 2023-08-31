New York Attorney General's office accuses Donald Trump of inflating $2.2 Billion in a year3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Lawyers accuse Trump of inflating net worth by up to $2.2bn in civil fraud lawsuit brought by NY attorney general. The new allegations were made in a partial summary judgment motion made public Wednesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat.
Lawyers from the New York attorney general's office have claimed in a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization that Trump exaggerated his net worth by up to $2.2 billion within a single year.
