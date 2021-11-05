US' New York City was illuminated on the occasion of Diwali. Spectacular fireworks show light up the sky on the iconic Hudson river. Besides, for the first time ever, Diwali-themed animation adorned One World Trade Center from November 2nd-4th as part of the South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF)’s inaugural #AllAmericanDiwali in New York City.

View Full Image Diwali-themed animation adorned One World Trade Center in New York City

The animation went live on November 2 at 6 pm (local time) and continued until Nov 4th. American Singer/Actress Mary Millben also performed the US national anthem and a verse from the popular Diwali hymn-Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

Top UN officials extended greetings to those celebrating the festival of lights around the world.

Diwali fireworks at Hudson river. New York as part of the city's 3 day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/JZCAI7PYRs — Saran Shanmugam (@saranstm) November 4, 2021

The United Nations tweeted, "During #Diwali, the festival of lights - celebrated in India & by followers of many faiths across the world - clay lamps are lit to signify the victory of good over evil".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote, "Happy #Diwali. My best wishes to all celebrating," on Twitter.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also tweeted, "May the lights of #Diwali bring good health and happiness to everyone celebrating."

Yesterday, the Empire State Building was also be lit in Diwali colours.

View Full Image New York City celebrates Diwali festival.

"We’re so honoured that the first annual All American Diwali is dedicated to the police of icers of New York City. As police of icer of Indian origin, I’m particularly excited to see the One World Trade Center light up for this festival, a symbol of our city’s enduring spirit," Detective Annand Narayan, President of NYPD Desi Society.

View Full Image New York City celebrates Diwali festival.

