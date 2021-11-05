New York celebrates Diwali with fireworks, World Trade Center lit up. See photos

US' New York City was illuminated on the occasion of Diwali. Spectacular fireworks show light up the sky on the iconic Hudson river. Besides, for the first time ever, Diwali-themed animation adorned One World Trade Center from November 2nd-4th as part of the South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF)’s inaugural #AllAmericanDiwali in New York City.

