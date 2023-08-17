New York City bans TikTok on govt devices over security concerns: Report1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:01 AM IST
New York City bans TikTok on government devices over security concerns, joining other US cities.
New York City bans TikTok on government devices over security concerns, joining other US cities.
New York City on Wednesday banned the short video-sharing app ‘TikTok’ on government-owned devices due to security concerns, joining a number of US cities in it, according to a report published by the news agency Reuters.
New York City on Wednesday banned the short video-sharing app ‘TikTok’ on government-owned devices due to security concerns, joining a number of US cities in it, according to a report published by the news agency Reuters.
In an official statement, the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “TikTok posed a security threat to the city's technical networks."
In an official statement, the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “TikTok posed a security threat to the city's technical networks."
The agencies are required to remove the application within 30 days and employees will lose access to the app and its website on city-owned devices and networks. The City has already banned TikTok on state-issued mobile devices, Reuters reported.
The agencies are required to remove the application within 30 days and employees will lose access to the app and its website on city-owned devices and networks. The City has already banned TikTok on state-issued mobile devices, Reuters reported.
Currently, TikTok is used by more than 150 million Americans and is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance. It has faced growing calls from US lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence
Currently, TikTok is used by more than 150 million Americans and is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance. It has faced growing calls from US lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence
However, TikTok said that it has not shared and would not even share the US user data with the Chinese government. In addition, it stated that the video-sharing platform has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy and security of its users.
However, TikTok said that it has not shared and would not even share the US user data with the Chinese government. In addition, it stated that the video-sharing platform has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy and security of its users.
Earlier in April, Montana lawmakers also passed a bill to ban the popular short-form video app TikTok from operating in the state, the latest threat to the Chinese-owned app's existence in the U.S.
Earlier in April, Montana lawmakers also passed a bill to ban the popular short-form video app TikTok from operating in the state, the latest threat to the Chinese-owned app's existence in the U.S.
TikTok as well as Apple and Google, which operate mobile app stores, would face fines if they violate the ban, should the bill become law.
TikTok as well as Apple and Google, which operate mobile app stores, would face fines if they violate the ban, should the bill become law.
A congressional committee has earlier grilled TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about whether the Chinese government could access user data or influence what Americans see on the app.
A congressional committee has earlier grilled TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about whether the Chinese government could access user data or influence what Americans see on the app.
TikTok has repeatedly denied that it has ever shared data with the Chinese government and has said the company would not do so if asked.
TikTok has repeatedly denied that it has ever shared data with the Chinese government and has said the company would not do so if asked.
The company is working on an initiative called Project Texas, which creates a standalone entity to store American user data in the U.S. on servers operated by U.S. tech company Oracle.
The company is working on an initiative called Project Texas, which creates a standalone entity to store American user data in the U.S. on servers operated by U.S. tech company Oracle.
(With Reuters inputs)
(With Reuters inputs)