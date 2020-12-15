New York City faces its heaviest December snowfall in a decade

In addition to New York, Washington could get as much as 4 inches, and Philadelphia and Boston may see 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service. “The heaviest amounts will be west of the I-95 corridor," Taylor said. In Washington, where snow should start Wednesday morning, the suburbs to the north may get three times as much snow as the city itself. The system’s actual path will determine if the forecasts are on target, or if rain and sleet mixes in to reduce snowfall totals. “There is still some uncertainty from D.C. to Philly, where that transition between rain and snow and wintery mix will be is quite fine," Taylor said.