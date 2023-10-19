Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  New York City Mayor celebrates Diwali with Hindu community in America. See pics

New York City Mayor celebrates Diwali with Hindu community in America. See pics

Livemint

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that Diwali is a day to push away the darkness (evils) and bring light to your surroundings as he participated in the Diwali celebration at the People's House on Wednesday.

New York: New York City Mayor Eric Adams during Diwali celebrations at his residence, in New York, USA, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrated Diwali with people of the Hindu community at the People's House on Wednesday. Highlighting the true essence of Diwali, Eric Adams said that the fesitval is a reminder to push away darkness (evils) and bring lights to surroundings.

After the celebration, NYC Mayor expressed his happiness in joining the festival on X, formerly Twitter. In his post, Eric Adams said, “ Diwali is more than just a holiday. It is a reminder to all of us that we must push away the darkness wherever we see it and bring in light. I'm so proud to stand with our Hindu community and last night we welcomed them to the People's House for a special #Diwali celebration."

Eric declared Diwali as school holiday in NYC in June

In June, Eric Adams announced to make popular Hindu festival, Diwali, a school holiday in New York City. Notably, the festival is celebrated at huge level in New York to commemorate the victory of light over darkness. His announcement came after state lawmakers recently enacted legislation designating it as a holiday in the biggest school system in the US.

The move by state lawmakers to declare Diwali as a holiday in the biggest school system in the US, was hailed by Eric Adams. He also called the announcement a major victory for the local families.

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 05:56 PM IST
