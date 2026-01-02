New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's handwritten letter to Umar Khalid—‘I think of your words on bitterness often…’

Newly sworn-in New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has penned a letter to Umar Khalid, an accused in the North East Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case and activist who is currently incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mamdani penned a note remembering Khalid and his meeting with Khalid's parents. The note was shared on social media by Khalid's partner Banojyotsna. Mamdani was sworn in as New York Mayor on Thursday.

Here's what Mamdani wrote In the note, Mamdani said, “I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you.”

Advertisement

The letter appeared on social media on Thursday, coinciding with Mamdani’s swearing-in as New York City mayor.

Recently the Karkardooma Court in Delhi had granted provisional bail to Umar Khalid to attend his sister's wedding. Khalid's sister Ayesha Fatima Syeda got married on December 27 and he was granted interim bail from December 16 to December 29.

Umar Khalid's bail plea is pending before the Supreme Court.

8 US lawmakers pledge support for Umar Khalid Meanwhile, eight U.S. lawmakers have now written a letter urging the Indian Government to grant Khalid a fair trial as per international law. Ranking Member of the House Rules Committee and Co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, Democrat Jim McGovern, who represents the 2nd District of Massachusetts, and seven other lawmakers penned the letter addressed to India's Ambassador to the US-Vinay Kwatra.

As per the letter, McGovern and others had met Umar Khalid's parents earlier in December.

Advertisement

In a post on X, McGovern said, earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over 5 years without trial. Representative Raskin and I are leading our colleagues to urge that he be granted bail and a fair, timely trial in accordance with international law."

In the letter the US Lawmakers say, “Umar Khalid has been detained without bail for 5 years under UAPA, which independent human rights experts have warned may contravene international standards of equality before the law, due process and proportionality...India must uphold the rights of individuals to receive a trial with reasonable time or to be release and be presume innocent until proven guilty...We request that your government share steps taken to ensure that judicial proceedings against Khali and co-accused who remain in detention comport with international standard.”

Advertisement

Others who signed the letter are, Congressman Jamie Raskin, Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Peter Welch, Congresswoman Pramila Jaypal, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Congressman Jan Schakowsky and Congressman Llyod Doggett.

Delhi 2020 riots The unrest broke out amid protests opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Activists, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and Rehman, were charged under the anti-terror law and sections of the former IPC, accused by authorities of being the alleged “key conspirators” behind the riots, which resulted in 53 deaths and left more than 700 people injured.

I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self.

Earlier on December 10, 2025, strongly opposing the bail pleas of activist Umar, Sharjeel and others, the Delhi Police had said the February 2020 riots were not something spontaneous, but an "orchestrated, pre-planned and well-designed" attack on India's sovereignty.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)