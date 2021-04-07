Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New York City’s deadliest day from Covid-19 hit one year ago

New York City’s deadliest day from Covid-19 hit one year ago

Premium
Photo: AFP
5 min read . 06:42 PM IST Katie Honan, The Wall Street Journal

On April 7, 2020, 815 residents succumbed to the disease, the city’s highest daily toll in the pandemic

In early March of last year, Jorge Morales was keeping customers caffeinated at Mike’s Coffee Express, a popular roadside food truck near LaGuardia Airport in Queens that he ran for more than 30 years.

At the time, a few Covid-19 cases had been reported in New York City, and while city and state officials said they were monitoring the virus, they urged residents to remain calm. Officials hadn’t yet recommended wearing masks or taking other precautions. Like other New Yorkers, Mr. Morales went about his life, putting in long hours in the truck, serving a mix of airport workers, taxi drivers, and students at a nearby college.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE updates: PM Modi interacts with students virtually

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
Premium

Mumbai: BMC relaxes Covid curbs for students giving exams, allows 24x7 food delivery

2 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Premium

Tamil Nadu logs nearly 4,000 new COVID infections, active tally tops 27,000

2 min read . 07:19 PM IST
Premium

IL&FS sells environment business, to pare 1,200 crore of debt

1 min read . 07:03 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.