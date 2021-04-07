New York City’s deadliest day from Covid-19 hit one year ago
On April 7, 2020, 815 residents succumbed to the disease, the city’s highest daily toll in the pandemic
In early March of last year, Jorge Morales was keeping customers caffeinated at Mike’s Coffee Express, a popular roadside food truck near LaGuardia Airport in Queens that he ran for more than 30 years.
At the time, a few Covid-19 cases had been reported in New York City, and while city and state officials said they were monitoring the virus, they urged residents to remain calm. Officials hadn’t yet recommended wearing masks or taking other precautions. Like other New Yorkers, Mr. Morales went about his life, putting in long hours in the truck, serving a mix of airport workers, taxi drivers, and students at a nearby college.
