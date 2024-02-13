One person died and 5 others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station on Monday afternoon just ahead of the busy rush hour, official confirmed on Tuesday. No motive was given for the shooting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officials said the shooting started at around 4.30 pm when stations throughout the city are usually filled with kids coming home from school and many workers are beginning their evening commute.

A man in his 30s was killed, police said. Meanwhile, four people had serious injuries and one had minor wounds.

"The train was coming and two kids were yelling," witness Efrain Feliciano (61) told the Daily News. "There were at least six shots."

"I saw sparkles as the bullets hit the wall," Feliciano said. "A woman was holding a child screaming."

Police detectives and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene conducting a fingerprint search following the shootings.

"We are on scene at an ongoing investigation at the Mount Eden Avenue Station on the (subway) in the Bronx. Please avoid the area... Use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area," Kaz Daughtry, New York police deputy commissioner for operations, said on social media.

Broadcasters showed that a subway train halted at a station, marked by orange evidence cones, three stops north of Yankee Stadium.

Mass shooting common in US Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people and about a third of adults own a firearm.

Polls show a majority of Americans favor stricter gun regulations, but the powerful gun lobby and mobilized voters supporting the country's culture of strong gun rights have repeatedly stymied lawmakers from taking action.

New York has a lower homicide rate than many major US cities, and possession of firearms in public is illegal for civilians in almost all cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

