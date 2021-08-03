The move by de Blasio is the latest step to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated. City workers must get the Covid-19 shots or be tested weekly.
As of Aug. 3, 66.2% of New York City residents are fully vaccinated, according to city data. Still, cases are climbing as the contagious delta variant spreads. Delta makes up 72% of tested cases in New York City in the last four weeks.
Some of New York’s most famous dining rooms already require vaccinations, including Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Cafe.