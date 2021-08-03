Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >New York City to require restaurant customers, staff to show vaccination proof

New York City to require restaurant customers, staff to show vaccination proof

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce the mandate at his Tuesday virus briefing.
1 min read . 07:48 PM IST Bloomberg

The move by Mayor Bill de Blasio is the latest step to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated. City workers must get the Covid-19 shots or be tested weekly

New York City will require proof of vaccination for workers and customers at indoor restaurants and gyms, according to Bill Neidhardt, the mayor’s press secretary.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce the mandate at his Tuesday virus briefing, Neidhardt said.

The move by de Blasio is the latest step to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated. City workers must get the Covid-19 shots or be tested weekly.

As of Aug. 3, 66.2% of New York City residents are fully vaccinated, according to city data. Still, cases are climbing as the contagious delta variant spreads. Delta makes up 72% of tested cases in New York City in the last four weeks.

Some of New York’s most famous dining rooms already require vaccinations, including Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Cafe.

