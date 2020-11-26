New York City traffic picks up, but it still isn’t what it once was

The empty roads of early pandemic-era New York City have filled back up, and traffic has returned across the metropolitan region. But the gridlocked “carpocalypse" that people feared for this fall has failed to materialize and not all road trips today are as bad as they once were.

City transportation officials say the region’s roads have settled into a new, if temporary, normal in recent months. Average daytime speeds in Manhattan remain slightly above pre-pandemic levels, according to city data, which also show that at nighttime some roads are significantly faster than previously.

If New Yorkers feel as though roads are as bad as ever, that is because people got used to freer-flowing traffic in the spring and early summer, said Eric Beaton, the city’s deputy commissioner for transportation planning and management. “People don’t necessarily remember day to day what it was like a year ago," he said.

Sam Schwartz, a traffic consultant and former New York City traffic commissioner, said data show that overall traffic volumes in New York City are about 10% lower than normal.

The reduction is driven in part, Mr. Schwartz said, by a significant decrease in traffic circulating in New York’s business district, which stretches from the southern tip of Manhattan to 60th Street.

That area is less busy than it used to be. Just 10% of white-collar workers have returned to their Manhattan offices, according to the Partnership for New York City, a business group that represents some of the city’s largest private-sector employers. Tourism has all but disappeared, nightlife has been curtailed and taxi and for-hire vehicle demand is weak.

Mr. Schwartz said once Manhattan’s business district is separated out from the rest of the city, traffic is almost at or in some cases is as bad as pre-pandemic levels.

The worst spots for congestion are expressways and other highways that allow trucks, said Mr. Schwartz, rather than parkways which prohibit the heaviest vehicles. “If you have a choice between a parkway and an expressway, take the parkway," he said.

Motion-sensors on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn Heights show that truck volumes are mostly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to city data analyzed by Jingqin “Jannie" Gao, a senior research associate at C2SMART, a transportation research center at New York University Tandon School of Engineering. Transportation department officials say average speeds during the morning in that area of the BQE are close to or slightly faster than average speeds last year.

Trucking and delivery companies say they are as busy as ever. The main difference today is that a significant portion of demand has shifted from Manhattan to the outer boroughs, where package deliveries were already growing in popularity before the pandemic.

“A lot of office supplies are coming to the home instead of to business," said Kendra Hems, president of the Trucking Association of New York. "Also many people are choosing to get deliveries of home products versus going to the store.“

A large number of deliveries are still being made in Manhattan’s business district, which is home to about 600,000 people, Mr. Beaton said. Because Manhattan lacks distribution facilities, most deliveries come via a bridge or tunnel by smaller truck. That has contributed to the number of vehicles entering the area rebounding almost to pre-pandemic levels, Mr. Beaton said.

At the height of the first wave of the pandemic, daytime speeds in Manhattan averaged about 13 miles per hour, according to city data. Speeds have since fallen to about 8 m.p.h., up from about 7 m.p.h. before the pandemic. Mr. Beaton said slowdowns also are being caused, in part, by a rise in activity at hospitals, an increase in daytime construction and utility work and by some delivery companies that have shifted operations from overnight to daytime to take advantage of the drop in traffic.

Overnight traffic hasn’t returned as quickly as daytime traffic, Mr. Beaton said. Emptier nighttime roads have coincided with a significant increase in fatal motorcycle and car crashes, many of them at night, he said. City data show that pedestrian deaths are on track this year to reach a record low since the city began its Vision Zero campaign in 2014 to eliminate road deaths. Motorcycle and motor-vehicle occupant deaths are on course to hit their highest levels since the campaign began.

Among traffic specialists, the biggest concern is that people have started swapping mass-transit trips for rides in private vehicles and that the trend could continue.

Mass-transit ridership in the region fell further and is recovering more slowly than vehicular traffic. Average weekday ridership on the region’s three main commuter railroads, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and NJ Transit, is down about 75% or more from pre-pandemic levels. Average weekday subway ridership is down about 70%.

Kaan Ozbay, director of C2SMART, said the small shift from mass transit to cars shows how disastrous it would be if more people choose private vehicles to get to work as offices open up as a vaccine is distributed next year. "People are not going to work every day, yet still we see the effect of congestion and high demand for tunnels and bridges," he said. “It shows the importance of transit for this region."

