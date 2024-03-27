New York civil fraud case: When will Trump pay his $175 million appeals bond?
Under New York law, someone can hold off enforcement of a judgment during an appeal by posting a bond — essentially, a guarantee that the money will be paid if the appeal fails — or otherwise covering the amount owed.
Former President Donald Trump got a break this week when an appeals court cut down the amount of money he needs to put up to pause collection while he appeals a $454 million-plus judgment in his New York civil fraud case.
