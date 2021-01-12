Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New York could run out of Covid vaccine stock by next week's end: Mayor
A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at Queens Police Academy in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., January 11, 2021. Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS

New York could run out of Covid vaccine stock by next week's end: Mayor

1 min read . 11:04 PM IST AFP

As of Monday, 216,014 New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the vaccines to fight coronavirus, with one produced by the Pfizer and BioNTech labs and the other by biotechnology company Moderna

New York City could run out of its Covid-19 vaccine stock "by the end of next week," Mayor Bill de Blasio told journalists Tuesday, calling on the federal government and laboratories to prevent a dearth of doses.

New York City could run out of its Covid-19 vaccine stock "by the end of next week," Mayor Bill de Blasio told journalists Tuesday, calling on the federal government and laboratories to prevent a dearth of doses.

"The federal structure is going way too slow in terms of getting vaccine to us," de Blasio said, echoing similar criticisms leveled by President-elect Joe Biden.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New York could run out of Covid vaccine stock by next week's end: Mayor

1 min read . 11:04 PM IST

I-T dept launches online facility to tip it off on illegal foreign assets, benami properties

1 min read . 10:43 PM IST

SC issues notice on plea against proposed tractor rally on Republic Day

1 min read . 10:12 PM IST

Cyber attackers leaked covid-19 vaccine data after European Union hack

1 min read . 09:59 PM IST

"The federal structure is going way too slow in terms of getting vaccine to us," de Blasio said, echoing similar criticisms leveled by President-elect Joe Biden.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New York could run out of Covid vaccine stock by next week's end: Mayor

1 min read . 11:04 PM IST

I-T dept launches online facility to tip it off on illegal foreign assets, benami properties

1 min read . 10:43 PM IST

SC issues notice on plea against proposed tractor rally on Republic Day

1 min read . 10:12 PM IST

Cyber attackers leaked covid-19 vaccine data after European Union hack

1 min read . 09:59 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

After a slow start in administering vaccinations, the most populous city in the United States has accelerated in recent days.

Nearly a hundred sites began booking appointments starting Monday, and three large vaccination centers opened in the boroughs of the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

Just on Monday 26,528 doses were distributed, according to the mayor, who anticipated the city was "well on track" to reach its goal of giving 175,000 shots this week.

On Tuesday New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo widened eligibility to include those age 65 and above, based on federal guidelines.

Those age 75 years and older, along with teachers, police officers, firefighters and transportation workers, had already been eligible.

As of Monday, 216,014 New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the vaccines to fight coronavirus, with one produced by the Pfizer and BioNTech labs and the other by biotechnology company Moderna.

On Tuesday the mayor also announced that the Mets baseball stadium in Queens, Citi Field, would be transformed into a supersite for vaccinations, beginning the week of January 25.

The site will operate nonstop, allowing for the vaccination of between 5,000 and 7,000 people per day.

"We welcome all New Yorkers. We even welcome Yankees fans," de Blasio quipped, referencing the longstanding rivalry between with the city's other baseball team in the Bronx.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.