New York could run out of Covid vaccine stock by next week's end: Mayor

1 min read.11:04 PM IST
AFP
As of Monday, 216,014 New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the vaccines to fight coronavirus, with one produced by the Pfizer and BioNTech labs and the other by biotechnology company Moderna
New York City could run out of its Covid-19 vaccine stock "by the end of next week," Mayor Bill de Blasio told journalists Tuesday, calling on the federal government and laboratories to prevent a dearth of doses.
"The federal structure is going way too slow in terms of getting vaccine to us," de Blasio said, echoing similar criticisms leveled by President-elect Joe Biden.