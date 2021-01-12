A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at Queens Police Academy in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., January 11, 2021. Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS

New York could run out of Covid vaccine stock by next week's end: Mayor

1 min read . 11:04 PM IST

AFP

As of Monday, 216,014 New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the vaccines to fight coronavirus, with one produced by the Pfizer and BioNTech labs and the other by biotechnology company Moderna