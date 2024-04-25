'Outrageous, disgusting': Netizens fume as New York court overturns Harvey Weinstein's landmark #MeToo conviction
New York's Court of Appeals overturned Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction due to prejudiced rulings, ordering a new trial. The decision reopens a painful chapter in America's reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures.
The New York Court of Appeals has overturned the 2020 conviction of Harvey Weinstein. The top court said the judge in the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the former Hollywood producer with “egregious" improper rulings. Weinstein will however however remain behind bars due to his 2022 conviction in another rape case. The verdict has spurred outrage from several quarters with many dubbing it an ‘outrageous, disgusting’ turn of events. Others still appeared to view this as a cautionary tale for the ongoing Donald Trump trials.