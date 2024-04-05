New York earthquake: FAA holds flights for city airports till noon, warns passengers of 30-40 minutes delay
New York earthquake: The FAA has also said that some New York-bound flights will be diverted to other airports because of the earthquake.
New York earthquake: After the strongest earthquake in 140 years rattled New York on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the 4.8 magnitude earthquake may impact air traffic in several areas. The aviation agency also put a pause on flights for the city till noon, while warning passengers of 30-40 minutes delay in New York flights.