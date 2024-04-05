New York earthquake: The FAA has also said that some New York-bound flights will be diverted to other airports because of the earthquake.

New York earthquake: After the strongest earthquake in 140 years rattled New York on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the 4.8 magnitude earthquake may impact air traffic in several areas. The aviation agency also put a pause on flights for the city till noon, while warning passengers of 30-40 minutes delay in New York flights.

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible," the FAA posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the FAA told airlines they can expect flights to be held for New York City airports until noon because of the earthquake and delays of 30-45 minutes.

The aviation agency has also said that some New York-bound flights will be diverted to other airports. "Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible," the FAA said.

Also read: 'I am fine': Empire State Building says after 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits New York The preliminary 4.8 magnitude temblor was the strongest in the area since 1884, according to the US Geological Survey. It occurred near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, and was felt as far away as Long Island, New York’s Hudson Valley and Pennsylvania.

The Newark's Liberty International Airport issued a ground stop for flights, while the New Jersey Transit said commuters can expect up to 20-minute delays in both directions due to bridge inspections.

The quake's epicenter was in Tewksbury in central New Jersey, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of New York City. It occurred just after 10:20 a.m. ET (1420 GMT) at a depth of 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles), the USGS said.

“We consider it to be moderate — it is capable of causing some damage," said John Bellini, a geophysicist with the USGS. He said the most vulnerable structures would be older homes with brick faces and chimneys.

Also read: New York Governor Kathy Hochul warns of 'possibility of aftershocks' The New York Police Department has said that there were no damages or injuries reported due to the earthquake, according to CNN.

US President Joe Biden is in touch with his team, which is monitoring potential impacts, said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, while adding that the White House is also in contact with federal, state, and local officials.

(With inputs from agencies)



