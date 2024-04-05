New York earthquake: Governor Kathy Hochul warns of 'possibility of aftershocks', President Joe Biden briefed
New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol said that there is a low likelihood of aftershocks. He urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.
After an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that they are taking the earthquake seriously because of the possibility of aftershocks, reported Reuters.