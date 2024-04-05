After an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that they are taking the earthquake seriously because of the possibility of aftershocks, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If there is an aftershock, people are encouraged to drop and cover and to hold, drop to the floor, cover your neck, and hold onto something that is sturdy," CNN quoted Kathy Hochul as saying, requesting New Yorkers to take caution around the building, especially high rises if there are any aftershocks.

Hochul added, "If you hear shifting or any noises, unusual noises, leave your home, go outside." Apart from this, she urged New Yorkers to inspect their homes for damage which included checking all walls, doors, floors, and windows and inspecting waterlines and gas lines.

However, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol said that there is a low likelihood of aftershocks. He urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

"If you are outside during an aftershock, please move to an open area, away from buildings, trees and power lines. If you are driving, pull over to a safe location," Iscol said at a news conference, as quoted by CNN, adding New Yorkers can call 311 to report any damage.

“We activated our protocols for this earthquake, we immediately began coordinating with all city, state, federal and our utility partners. Public notifications were sent out both by Notify NYC and our wireless emergency alert system," he added.

US President Joe Biden briefed: Following the quake, US President Joe Biden spoke with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, CNN quoted the White House as saying.

"The President said his Administration is in touch with state and local officials and will provide assistance if needed," the White House added.

No damage reported: There were no reports of major damage to infrastructure, and no reports of injuries, said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Addressing a press briefing, Adams said, "New Yorkers should go about their normal day. First responders are working to make sure the city is safe."

He added that there are no concerns for school buildings after the quake, adding the safest place for students is to remain at school.

Officials said that flights are now arriving and departing from the New York City area's Newark Liberty International Airport after being paused due to the quake.

Earlier in the day, a quake at 10.23 am (ET) with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, or about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia was reported.

The USGS said that the quake's epicenter was in Tewksbury in central New Jersey, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of New York City. It occurred just after 10:20 a.m. ET (1420 GMT) at a depth of 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles).

According to details by the US Geological Survey, the Northeast’s earthquake on Friday was the third largest recorded in this area of the US in the last 50 years. In 2002, the largest 5.3 magnitude quake took place in New York's Au Sable Forks.

