New York earthquakes are rare, felt across broader area: Times when US cities felt 'strong' tremors
New York earthquake news: The earthquake hit near New York city on Friday. Tremors were reportedly felt widely from Washington, DC to New York City to New England. The region is unaccustomed to earthquakes.
A rare earthquake of 4.8 hit the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. "This is one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast in the last century," New York Governor Kathy Hochul was quoted by Reuters as saying.