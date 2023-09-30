Intense overnight rainfall in the northeastern United States resulted in some areas of New York experiencing flooding on Friday, leading to disruptions in the subway system and at airports in the nation's financial hub.

As reported by AFP, At LaGuardia Airport, one of its terminals had to be shut down due to the flooding. Social media photos depicted passengers wading through water that reached well above their shoe tops.

Mayor Eric Adams advised residents to stay indoors as the streets were impassable and subway stations were inundated with water.

Videos are surfacing on the internet from various locations in New York depicting cars partially submerged and traffic congestion, including some major roadways being entirely obstructed.