New York floods leave one dead, rescue crew race into Vermont after heavy rainfall2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Heavy rainfall in the Northeast has led to the suspension of airline services and evacuations in flood-affected areas. One person has been killed and rescue teams are working to reach inaccessible towns in Vermont.
Heavy rainfall drenched parts of the Northeast, prompting a temporary suspension of airline services and evacuations from the flood-affected areas. One person was killed in New York's Hudson Valley as she tried to escape her flooded home. Rescue teams raced into Vermont on Monday following incessant rain.
