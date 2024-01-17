 New York gets snowfall after nearly 2 years; meanwhile, dry run continues in Kashmir, Manali, Shimla | Mint
New York gets snowfall after nearly 2 years; meanwhile, dry run continues in Kashmir, Manali, Shimla
New York gets snowfall after nearly 2 years; meanwhile, dry run continues in Kashmir, Manali, Shimla

New York City experienced its first significant snowfall in over 700 days, breaking a record of 400 days without measurable snowfall.

FILE PHOTO: Snow sits on rooftops during the first snowfall in over 700 days in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)Premium
New York City witnessed its first measurable snowfall in over 700 days on January 16. It marked the end of a historic period without significant snow. Central Park, a key location in America's most populous city, reported a layer of snow. It broke the previous record of 400 days without considerable snowfall, set in 1998, The New York Times reported.

This unusual snowless span started after Central Park recorded 1.6 inches of snow on February 13, 2022. The National Weather Service confirmed an inch of snowfall at Central Park since midnight, with a total of 1.4 inches since the storm's onset on Monday.

New York City, hosting 8.5 million residents, had not experienced notable snow since early 2022. In contrast, other areas of New York state, such as Buffalo, regularly deal with more severe snow conditions.

During Christmas 2022, northern and western parts of New York faced over four feet of snow, leading to numerous fatalities in the region, as per AFP. This variance in snowfall patterns across New York state underscores the changing nature of weather events, influenced by climate change.

Watch: Snow blanket covers Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

Residents in various parts of the city, including Brooklyn, engaged in clearing sidewalks after the long weekend. The snowfall also led to minor disruptions in public transport and school closures in the northern suburbs. Meteorologist James Tomasini highlighted the significance of this event, comparing it to the previous record-holding snowless streak that ended in March 1998.

No snowfall in India

"Chilla-i-Kalan," the 40-day intense winter in Kashmir, usually sees heavy snowfall. This year, however, most of Kashmir's plains haven't had snow. Weather forecasts predict dry conditions until January 21. Ladakh, Manali and Shimla, famous for snowfall, also missed out this season. Christmas and New Year's Eve, typically snowy, were dry as well.

Published: 17 Jan 2024, 07:16 AM IST
