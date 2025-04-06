New York has most billionaires: With Mukesh Ambani and Doshi family, guess where Mumbai ranks

The world has 3,028 billionaires, spread across over 800 cities around the globe, reported Forbes. According to Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list, around a quarter of world’s total billionaires, with a combined worth of $3.3 trillion, live in just ten cities.

The top ten billionaire cities include New York City, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, and San Francisco.

List of top 10 cities with most billionaires in 2025 – 1- New York City has ranked as the top city, with 123 of them holding a combined worth of $759 billion.

Michael Bloomberg with $105 billion is the richest New Yorker.

2- Moscow is on the second spot with 90 billionaires, with a combined worth of $409 billion.

Vagit Alekperov with $28.7 billion is the Richest resident of the Russian capital.

3- Hong Kong, among China’s three billionaire cities in the top ten, is ranked at third place with 72 billionaires. Their total net worth is $309 billion and Li Ka-shing with $38.9 billion is the richest person in Hong Kong.

4- British capital London is ranked at fourth place with total 71 billionaires and their total net worth is $355 billion. Len Blavatnik with $29.9 billion is the richest person in the city.

Also Read | Jerry Seinfeld: 6 fun facts about the billionaire comedian

5- Beijing is ranked at fifth place with total 68 billionaires holding net worth of $273 billion.

Lei Jun with $43.5 billion is the richest resident of the Chinese capital.

6- Mumbai with total 67 billionaires holding a combined worth of $349 billion dropped from number 4 last year to number. 6. Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani with $92.5 billion is the richest person in the city. He is also the Asia’s richest person.

Mumbai has six newcomers, including four members of the Doshi family: brothers Viren ($1.4 billion), Kirit ($1 billion), Pankaj ($1.2 billion) and Hitesh ($1.2 billion).

Last year, Mumbai was at the fourth position with total 69 billionaires.

7- Singapore is at the seventh spot with total 60 billionaires and their total net worth of $259 billion.

Zhang Yiming is the richest person with $65.5 billion in Singapore.

8- Chinese city Shanghai and American city San Francisco both have equal numbers of billionaires.

Shanghai has 58 billionaires with total net worth of $198 billion.

Colin Huang with $42.3 billion is the richest Shanghai resident.

San Francisco also has total 58 billionaires with total net worth of $217 billion.

Dustin Moskovitz with $17 billion is the richest person in San Francisco city.

10- Los Angeles was ranked at the tenth place with total 56 billionaires and combined net worth of $243 billion.