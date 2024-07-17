New York heat wave: Commuters face fresh woes as extreme temperatures lead to train cancellations

A searing heat wave in the Northeast US has led to canceled commuter trains in the New York City metro area and caused train delays in the Washington area.

Record heat spread across the US on Tuesday. Washington’s heat tied a record high of 104F (40C) Tuesday, the third straight day of temperature above 100F. In New York City, heat advisories were in place, with more excessive heat warnings in parts of New Jersey.

That high temperatures taxed aging public transit systems. Both the Washington Metro and the Maryland Transit Administration’s MARC commuter trains were operating with speed restrictions Tuesday. Metro limited its train speeds to 35 mph as rail temperatures rose above 135F, according to the agency.

The extreme temperatures led to a “heat kink,” or bend in the tracks caused by expanding metal, that resulted in delays Monday near Crystal City. Transit officials repaired the rails overnight, the agency posted on X , the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In the New York City metro area, New Jersey Transit canceled multiple evening commuter trains due to what it said were “heat-related rail equipment issues.” The agency also saw delays tied to the high temperatures as well and it warned that “customers may experience delays, and it may be necessary to cancel or combine select trips for the next 48-72 hours.” NJ Transit, which was plagued by canceled and delayed trains earlier this summer amid another heat wave, raised fares in July for the first time in nearly a decade.

New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority — which runs the city’s subway — was slated to see an influx of funding from congestion pricing that would’ve provided billions in revenue for upgrades across the system. That program was abruptly paused weeks before it was slated to go into effect.