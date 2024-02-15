New York hush money case: Ex-US President Donald Trump to stand trial on March 25, rules judge
Earlier, Trump has asked Merchan to toss the 34-count indictment, which charges him with falsifying business records to cover up the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
Former United States of America's President Donald Trump's request to dismiss criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star was denied by a New York judge on Thursday, reported Reuters.
