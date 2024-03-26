New York judge to begin Donald Trump ‘hush money case' trial on April 15
New York judge scheduled Donald Trump's hush money trial to begin on April 15, rejecting his requests to toss the case or postpone the trial, setting jury selection for the same date.
A New York judge has scheduled former US President Donald Trump's hush money trial to begin on April 15, enabling his first criminal trial to begin this spring following a last-minute delay, as reported by The Hill.
