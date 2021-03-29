New York, London ahead of Asian financial capitals in virus vaccination race

While many pandemic hot spots like the U.S. and U.K. are working to inoculate people as quickly as possible, governments in Asia-Pacific and some parts of Europe are dealing with widespread hesitation after reports of serious side effects and deaths -- no more so than in Hong Kong, where only 5.3% of the population have come forward for a shot. The former British colony has also temporarily suspended BioNTech SE’s vaccines after packaging defects were found.

