Home >News >World >New York Looks to Move Past Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout’s Troubled First Weeks
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen at "Chez Mauricette" coronavirus disease vaccination center in Poissy near Paris, France, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

New York Looks to Move Past Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout’s Troubled First Weeks

5 min read . 12:17 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Governor changed course on eligibility following bumpy month in which some officials said mismanagement caused delays and waste

This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reversed New York’s approach on the Covid-19 vaccine, loosening eligibility requirements to anyone age 65 and up.

The switch has opened up new logistical challenges. But state and local officials hope it puts more shots in arms, following a troubled initial rollout marked by delays and waste.

New York Looks to Move Past Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout's Troubled First Weeks

