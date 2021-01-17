New York Looks to Move Past Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout’s Troubled First Weeks

New York Looks to Move Past Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout’s Troubled First Weeks5 min read . 12:17 PM IST
Governor changed course on eligibility following bumpy month in which some officials said mismanagement caused delays and waste
This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reversed New York’s approach on the Covid-19 vaccine, loosening eligibility requirements to anyone age 65 and up.
The switch has opened up new logistical challenges. But state and local officials hope it puts more shots in arms, following a troubled initial rollout marked by delays and waste.
