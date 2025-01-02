At least 11 people have been shot outside a nightclub in Queens on Wednesday, according to the New York City Police Department, the New York Post reported on Thursday. A video of the same has surfaced on X. Footage show a large police and ambulance presence outside the club.

The incident occurred near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, a neighborhood in New York City, just before 11:20 pm.

Reports said that the victims were taken to nearby hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen's Children Medical Center. However, none on them are critical

All are expected to survive, according to the NYPD, the New York Post reported.

The club, described as a 'spacious, high-energy nightspot featuring dancing, DJs & live performances plus cocktails & drinks', is located at 91-12 144th Pl, Jamaica, New York.

The incident of mass shooting in New York City follows the attack in New Orleans that claimed 15 lives.

At least 10 dead in Montenegro after gunman goes on rampage A gunman went on a rampage, killing at least 10 people in a small town in Montenegro on Wednesday, police said, one of the tiny Balkan nation's worst mass killings.

A 45-year-old man, identified by police as Aleksandar Martinovic, was on the run after opening fire at a restaurant in the town of Cetinje, where he killed four people.

The shooter moved on to three other locations, gunning down a family member, two children and three other people, police said. Four more people suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who media reports said had a history of illegal weapons possession, was at large around Cetinje, a small valley town surrounded by rugged hills some 38 km (23.6 miles) west of the Montenegrin capital Podgorica.