New York Mass Shooting LIVE: At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Queens on Wednesday night, according to the New York City Police Department
The shooting took place near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, New York City, just before 11:20 PM.
Authorities confirmed that the injured were transported to nearby hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen's Children Medical Center. However, none of the victims are in critical condition, and all are expected to recover, according to the NYPD.
Footage show a significant police and ambulance presence at the scene. Amazura, a popular venue known for hosting DJs and live events, can accommodate up to 4,000 people.
This mass shooting incident in New York City comes shortly after the tragic attack in New Orleans, which resulted in 15 fatalities.
New York Mass shooting LIVE: How many people were there when shooting took place?
There were around 90 people inside the venue in an upstairs, private event space. The club was at capacity, with around 15 people waiting outside to enter, a Newsweek report said.
New York Mass shooting LIVE: What we know about the victims
New York Mass shooting LIVE: When did the incident take place?
New York Mass shooting LIVE: Where is Amazura nightclub, where the shooting took place?
New York Mass shooting LIVE: Hall hosted a private party in honor of a known gang member in the community during shooting
Sources familiar with the investigation said that the hall hosted a private party at the time of the shooting. The event apparently was in honor of a known gang member in the community slain last October whose birthday coincided with New Year’s Day, an AMNY report said
New York Mass shooting LIVE: Who are involved in the shooting?
An X user posted, suspected gray Infiniti Q50 sedan with NJ plates involved. Victims' conditions remain unknown. The nightclub is a popular high-energy venue in Jamaica, NY.
New York Mass shooting LIVE: Large police and ambulance presence outside Amazura club
The incident of mass shooting in New York City follows the attack in New Orleans that claimed 15 lives.