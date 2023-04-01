New York Metropolitan Museum of Art to return 15 smuggled sculptures to India2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 07:57 PM IST
- After the Supreme Court in New York issued a search and seize warrant, the Met in an official statement announced that they would return fifteen antiques to the Indian Government
After a New York court issued a search and seize warrant, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that they will return fifteen of the artefacts and antiques that were illegally removed from India and sold to them by disgraced dealer Subhash Kapoor.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×