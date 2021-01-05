New York moves to accelerate covid-19 vaccinations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined measures to accelerate the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in the Empire State, saying the current rollout has fallen short.

Hospitals can be fined and denied further allocations of the vaccine if they don’t use up their doses by the end of this week, Mr. Cuomo said Monday. Going forward, hospitals have seven days to use up their allocation, he said.

Also read | India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

Mr. Cuomo said the state would supplement and expedite a federal program to vaccinate people in nursing homes. To supplement the efforts of hospitals and pharmacies, the state will also develop drive-throughs and use public facilities, churches and other community venues for distribution of the vaccine to the general public, he said.

Additionally, the Democrat said he would propose a law that would make fraud in the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine a crime, including situations where people falsify records to skip the line, give vaccines to family or sell the vaccine.

“This vaccine can be like gold to some people," Mr. Cuomo said.

The moves came as New York reported its first case of a highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus. It is also facing rising hospitalizations once again.

New York has recorded more than 395,000 new cases of Covid-19 since Thanksgiving, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 8,200 people were hospitalized across the state on Monday, up from 3,103 people on Thanksgiving, Mr. Cuomo said.

Health officials across the U.S. are in a race to get the vaccines out as the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 continues to reach all-time highs and several states have reported cases of a fast-spreading new variant of Covid-19. The variant was first detected in the U.K. and is thought to be more transmissible. By nearly every measure, December was the worst month since the pandemic started. And some experts expect that trend to continue into January because of holiday travel and gatherings.

Far fewer people are being immunized against Covid-19 than U.S. officials projected, as the process has been beset by confusion and disorganization in many states. Trump administration officials have said that the vaccine schedule will accelerate soon, but that the onus remains on states and localities to make that happen.

According to one person familiar with the Trump administration’s decision-making, the administration isn’t supporting any change to the vaccine dosage levels or administering schedules. The White House coronavirus task force plans to meet Tuesday and will likely discuss the issue, and there is disagreement over whether to stick with the planned protocols or make changes based on how the rollout is going, according to a second person familiar with the discussions.

Only Pfizer’s and Moderna Inc.’s vaccines have been authorized in the U.S. at this point. They are expected to be administered on specific vaccines timetables, in line with those shown to be effective in clinical studies. The federal government said it has been holding back half of the doses that the manufacturers released for distribution to ensure people in the U.S. get their second dose.

Clinical trials for both vaccines showed the vaccines were highly effective at protecting against symptomatic Covid-19 when given in two doses, with a booster shot coming three or four weeks later. The Pfizer vaccine showed to be more than 52% effective after the first dose and 95% effective a week after the second dose was administered, according to an FDA analysis.

Both vaccines use a technology called messenger RNA, after the molecular couriers that deliver genetic instructions to human cells to make a spike protein of the sort found on the coronavirus’s cells to trick the body into mounting an immune response. The first shot aims to help the body recognize the virus and prime the immune system, while the second shot strengthens that immune-response readiness.

On Sunday, Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation" that federal officials were considering giving some individuals two half doses of Moderna’s vaccine to speed up the pace of vaccination.

A Moderna spokesman said the company’s Phase 3 clinical trial and emergency-use authorization are associated with a specific dosage for two shots 28 days apart and declined to comment further.

In addition to the rollout issues, some people remain hesitant to get the vaccine. Dr. Howard Zucker, commissioner of the New York State Health Department, said Monday that about 10% of New York nursing-home residents and 15% of staff employees have refused to take a coronavirus vaccine when offered.

Hospitals, which have been charged with vaccination, have also lagged behind in their efforts, with some lacking “a sense of urgency," Dr. Zucker said.

Mr. Cuomo said Monday that he wants public-hospital systems to be held accountable for the percentage of Covid-19 vaccine that is moved out the door. Any patient-facing health-care worker can now receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Mr. Cuomo added. “I want to get needles in the arms," he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city set a goal of administering one million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of January. To reach that goal, however, Mr. de Blasio said the city would need to double weekly capacity and get support from all levels of government.

On Monday, Mr. de Blasio announced several new vaccine pop-up clinics as part of a target to create 250 sites for vaccination by the end of January. Dentists, physical therapists, police-department medical staff and others working in a health-related capacity are now eligible to get a vaccine. To date, some 110,000 New Yorkers have received the vaccine, according to the city’s health department.

Marking a milestone in the vaccination of health-care workers, the first New Yorker to be given a Covid-19 vaccine received a booster shot on Monday.

After a colleague’s short prayer, Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, received her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, 21 days after her first. Ms. Lindsay, who had no side effects from the first dose, said she has received mail from schoolchildren and strangers thanking her for volunteering to publicly take the vaccine.

“It’s our civil responsibility in a crisis to just band together and get through this," she said. “Covid-19 has stripped us of our lives, our livelihoods, and 2021 is our opportunity to reclaim that."

In New Jersey, front-line workers at University Hospital in Newark received their second dose of the vaccine on Monday, becoming the first in the state to get the subsequent shot, Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said.

In all, 101,417 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to health-care workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities like nursing homes, which amounts to about a quarter of the 405,000 doses allocated for New Jersey.

About 112,000 doses out of the 405,000 allotted for the state have been set aside for long-term care facilities and state health officials expect most of those to be administered before the end of the month, said Judith Persichilli, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health.

Ms. Persichilli said the gap between the number of vaccines available and those administered is partially due to hospitals falling behind in reporting how many vaccines they have administered. Some health-care workers eligible for the vaccine may have put it off before the holidays as well, she said.

“We did get anecdotal information that people did not want to get vaccinated during the holidays in case they didn’t feel well," Ms. Persichilli said. “So hopefully by the end of this week we’ll have much better reporting."

In Connecticut, about 2% of the state’s population have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Monday, said Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat. So far, some 75,180 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Connecticut, or about 45% of the state’s allotment of 167,000 doses, he said.

Frontline health-care workers began receiving their second dose of the vaccine on Monday as well, Mr. Lamont said. The state estimates that all nursing-home residents and nursing-home staffers will receive their first dose by the end of the week, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via