New York moves to accelerate covid-19 vaccinations

New York moves to accelerate covid-19 vaccinations7 min read . 09:44 AM IST
- Slow rollout prompts efforts to widen vaccination campaign as hospitalizations rise and new variant is detected
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined measures to accelerate the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in the Empire State, saying the current rollout has fallen short.
Hospitals can be fined and denied further allocations of the vaccine if they don’t use up their doses by the end of this week, Mr. Cuomo said Monday. Going forward, hospitals have seven days to use up their allocation, he said.
