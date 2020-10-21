New York new Covid-19 cases above 2,000; first time since May

New York new Covid-19 cases above 2,000; first time since May1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2020, 10:21 PM IST
The state is also now focusing on an increase in cases along the border with Pennsylvania
New York state posted more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time since May, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Of the nearly 125,000 tests conducted statewide on Tuesday, 1.6% were positive, he said during a briefing in Albany. Excluding hot spots resulted in a 1.4% positive average.
“Though we made a lot of progress, the numbers are still not acceptable," he said.
The positivity rate in those hot spots, many in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland County, was 6.6% as of Tuesday. The state is also now focusing on an increase in cases along the border with Pennsylvania, Cuomo said.
The state had seven virus-related deaths and 950 hospitalizations.
