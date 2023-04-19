New York parking garage collapse: At least one dead, 5 injured

New York parking garage collapse: At least one dead, 5 injured2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 03:53 AM IST
NEW YORK : A four-story parking structure collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan near Pace University on Tuesday, killing at least one worker and injuring five others who were in the building, authorities said.
