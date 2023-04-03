New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades, courtroom closings3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:24 AM IST
The former president is due to be arraigned at the courthouse Tuesday afternoon, after his indictment in a grand jury probe over hush money paid to a porn star.
New York City police have thrown up metal barriers around Trump Tower and blocked roads near Manhattan Criminal Courthouse as they brace for potential protests ahead of Donald Trump's expected surrender to prosecutors on Tuesday.
