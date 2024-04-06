The New York Police department is set to pay out $17.5 million following a class action case led by two Muslim women. Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz had been forced to remove their hijabs before posing for mugshots after they were arrested in 2017. Lawyers suggest that more than 3,600 people are eligible for pay-outs under the deal.

