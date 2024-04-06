Active Stocks
New York Police department accused of violating religious freedom, to pay $17.5 million in Hijab mugshot case

The New York Police department will pay $17.5 million in a class action case led by two Muslim women who were forced to remove their hijabs for mugshots in 2017. Over 3,600 people may be eligible for compensation.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2018 by Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz, two Muslim women who said they felt shamed and exposed when they were forced to remove their hijabs after they were arrested. (Getty Images via AFP)
The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2018 by Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz, two Muslim women who said they felt shamed and exposed when they were forced to remove their hijabs after they were arrested. (Getty Images via AFP)

The New York Police department is set to pay out $17.5 million following a class action case led by two Muslim women. Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz had been forced to remove their hijabs before posing for mugshots after they were arrested in 2017. Lawyers suggest that more than 3,600 people are eligible for pay-outs under the deal.

Published: 06 Apr 2024, 02:38 PM IST
