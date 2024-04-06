New York Police department accused of violating religious freedom, to pay $17.5 million in Hijab mugshot case
The New York Police department will pay $17.5 million in a class action case led by two Muslim women who were forced to remove their hijabs for mugshots in 2017. Over 3,600 people may be eligible for compensation.
The New York Police department is set to pay out $17.5 million following a class action case led by two Muslim women. Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz had been forced to remove their hijabs before posing for mugshots after they were arrested in 2017. Lawyers suggest that more than 3,600 people are eligible for pay-outs under the deal.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!