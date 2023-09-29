New York put under state of emergency amid torrential rainfall – Watch videos

Large swathes of New York have been put under a state of emergency amid torrential rain over the past few days. Parts of the city's subway system has been shut down and several flights were delayed amid a forced closure of LaGuardia airport terminal. Traffic came to a screeching halt on some major arteries as water rose above car tires and some drivers abandoned their vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region. Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads," tweeted Governor Kathy Hochul.

Visuals shared online show flooded streets and highways, and water pouring into subway stations and basements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Major flooding in Brooklyn today. Trains shut down and the only way out of the station is through this," wrote another user.

“Service across our network is severely disrupted due to this extreme rainfall. Please stay home if you don't need to travel. If you must head out, use extra caution and check the service status for your line before you go. Stay safe, New York," tweeted the Metropolitan Transportation Authority which runs subway and commuter rail lines.

Flights into LaGuardia were briefly halted and then delayed on Friday morning as water entered the airport’s refueling area. Flooding also forced the closure of one of the airport’s three terminals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather forecast had indicated on Thursday night that New Yorkers would face 5 to 7.5 centimeters of rain, with 13 centimeters or more possible in some places. A Reuters report quoting meteorologist Zack Taylor said that as much as 6 inches of rain fell in some locations – including Brooklyn, lower Manhattan and John F Kennedy International Airport in the borough of Queens.

“This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm. Count on this for the next 20 hours," Hochul said in an interview with TV station NY1.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!