As infections continue to soar, New York City raised its COVID-19 alert level from "medium" to "high". In early May, the city had raised its COVID-19 alert level to "medium" from "low".

"New York City has transitioned to a high COVID alert level, meaning now is the time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that can keep our friends, neighbours, relatives and coworkers from getting sick," said Dr Ashwin Vasan, the city's health commissioner, ANI reported.

New York raises Covid alert to ‘high’. What does it mean?

The rating means there is a high COVID-19 community spread and pressure on the health care system in the city is substantial.

The guidance requires New Yorkers to wear a face mask in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings and consider avoiding higher-risk activities.

Daily new COVID-19 cases in the United States have been on the rise since early April, and the death toll from the pandemic has surpassed 1 million in the country.

