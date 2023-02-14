New York regulator orders firm behind Binance's stablecoin to stop issuing token
- Stablecoins, digital tokens typically backed by traditional assets that are designed to hold a steady value, have emerged as one of the key cogs in the crypto economy
New York's chief financial regulator said on Monday it has ordered the firm behind Binance's stablecoin to stop issuing the token after finding it could not do so in a "safe" manner, in a blow to the world's biggest crypto exchange.
