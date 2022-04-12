BROOKLYN : At least 16 people were injured when multiple people were shot at in New York's Brooklyn's rush-hour subway train on Tuesday. ‘Several undetonated devices’ were also recovered, news agency AFP reported.

The incident

A shooting incident occurred at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn. A New York police spokeswoman responded to 911 call of a person shot in the Brooklyn subway at 8:27 am (1227 GMT).

Several ambulances have already reached the spot, and are seen taking care of injured victims.

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Explosives discovered

According to initial reports, ‘several undetonated devices’ were also recovered from the subway. However, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed that there are no active explosives at the subway at this moment.

Initially, fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion. A passenger told local media that a fire had been set inside the train car.

Viral video

A video of the attack in Brooklyn subway emerged on social media, where several people are seen running out of a metro coach. The bogie is filled with smoke, as is evident in the video. Visuals emerged of people lying on floor, blood everywhere.

People were seen tunning out of the subway carriage that was filled with smoke.

Suspect on the run

New York Police Department (NYPD) is still looking for the suspect who, as per local media, ran out wearing a gas mask. Local Media also reported that the suspect might be wearing an orange construction vest.

The suspect tossed a smoke cannister to distract an almost packed subway during rush-hour and started shooting, according to the commuters.

Alert issued

The New York Police Department (NYPD) issued an alert where they said, "The New York Police Department, or NYPD, tweeted, "Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."

Political response

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident is in communication with New York officials. The incident came just a day after US President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures, increasing restrictions on so-called "ghost guns", the difficult-to-trace weapons that can be assembled at home.