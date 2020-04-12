New York’s daily coronavirus death toll falls to 758, says Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York State had 758 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, down from 783 the day before, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily press conference.

It’s the sixth straight day of more than 700 deaths in the state, a fact he called “tragic."

Meanwhile, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci said, parts of the US may be ready in May to ease emergency measures taken against the coronavirus pandemic but there’s no universal “light switch" to flip on.

There’s also the possibility of a Covid-19 rebound in the fall which could be a factor in November’s elections, he said.

“It could probably start at least in some ways maybe next month," Fauci, said on CNN’s “State of the Union" on Sunday.

“We are hoping by the end of the month we can look around and say, okay, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on, if so, do it," he said.

Fauci said there’s “not going to be a light switch that we say, okay, it is now June, July, or whatever -- click -- the light switch goes back on."

Ultimately the decision on reopening will come from America’s governors and mayors, who imposed stringent social distancing measures in the first place.





