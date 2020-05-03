New York on Saturday reported 299 new deaths related to the coronavirus, up 10 from the previous day, a fact Governor Andrew Cuomo called “bad news."

Hospitalizations continued to fall, as did intensive care admissions, he said.

Deaths remained their lowest since March 31, when 332 people died in the state from Covid-19. That’s down from the peak reported on April 9 at 799.

But Cuomo, in Saturday’s briefing, called the number “obnoxious and terrifyingly high."

