New York shocker! Masked man chokes woman, drags her behind car to rape; caught on CCTV

New York shocker! Masked man chokes woman, drags her behind car to rape; caught on CCTV

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • After the incident, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition.

A megacity is considered developed when women living or travelling in the place feel safe and secure. But how can that be possible when women get assaulted and raped.

On May 1, a woman was choked by a masked man with belt before dragging her behind a car and raping her on a New York street. Thus was caught on CCTV.

According to the video, shared on X, the masked man covered his face with a white cloth when he approached the woman from behind. Following this, he had a brief conversation, but the woman tried to walk away.

Seeing her walking away, the man used his belt to make a loop and flung it over the woman's head. He then dragged her to the ground.

The man didn't stop at this, he dragged her along between two parked cars and then raped her. After this, he flew from the scene.

The masked man is yet to be identified. According to police, as reported by NDTV, the incident took place around 3 am on May 1 in the Bronx neighbourhood of the city, when the victim was walking home.

After the incident, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition. Reports claim that the victim has stopped cooperating with authorities.

In the meantime, the New York Police are still searching for the man. Describing the man, the police said that he is 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a black "GAP" sweatshirt, white pants and black-red-white sneakers.

