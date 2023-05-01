New York shows the way amid mass shooting events, exchanges 3000 guns for gift cards2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:25 PM IST
We recovered 3,076 guns today, including 185 assault weapons. Every single one of these guns represents a potential tragedy averted: New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted
Even as United States of America battles increasing incidences of gun violence and mass shooting taking innocent lives, a government sponsored programme has seen a ray of hope as over 3000 weapons, including assault weapons, were surrendered in exchange for gift cards in one single day.
