Even as United States of America battles increasing incidences of gun violence and mass shooting taking innocent lives, a government sponsored programme has seen a ray of hope as over 3000 weapons, including assault weapons, were surrendered in exchange for gift cards in one single day.

This hopeful feat occurred in New York.

“We recovered 3,076 guns today, including 185 assault weapons. Every single one of these guns represents a potential tragedy averted," New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted. The state attorney general's office hosted the Saturday's programme.

In the programme, participants were offered $500 ( ₹40,860.55) if they surrendered untraceable "ghost guns" and assault-type rifles. This was done with no questions asked, according to ABC news.

Further, each surrendered handgun earned the participants a $500 gift card for the first weapon and a $150 gift card for each additional handgun.

Those who returned non-working reproductions, antiques, or 3D printed guns also earned $25 gift cards, while those who surrendered other types of rifles and shotguns received $75 gift cards.

In the latest shocking incident, a man shot four members in a family who were his neighbours in Texas for asking the allegedly drunk man to stop shooting. The gunman had been firing his AR-15-style gun in a neighboring yard when the victims asked him to stop, as they were trying to get a baby to sleep.

The victims, aged from eight to 40 years old, were strewn from the front door through the house to an inside bedroom, where two of them -- both women -- were found lying on top of two children who survived the massacre.

There have been at least 160 mass shootings across the US so far this year. These include attacks the attack at a 16th birthday party in Alabama, in which four died, at a school in Nashville, where three children and three adults were killed, and a mass shooting in Kentucky last Monday, which left four victims dead.

Figures from the Gun Violence Archive - a non-profit research database - show that the number of mass shootings has gone up significantly in recent years.

In each of the last three years, there have been more than 600 mass shootings, almost two a day on average..