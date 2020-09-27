New York state reported 1,005 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, marking the first time the state’s daily caseload has risen above 1,000 since early June.

The uptick, in a state that was once the center of the epidemic but has since largely kept virus cases at low levels, comes as local officials continue to move toward reopening. In New York City on Tuesday, public schools serving grades kindergarten through five and kindergarten through eight are set to reopen for in-person learning.

New York City restaurants will be allowed to reopen indoor dining with 25% occupancy on Sept. 30. Mayor Bill de Blasio also said on Friday that the city will make permanent a program that allows restaurants to offer sidewalk and street dining.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said 1% of the tests in the state on Friday were positive. Of the 1,005 cases, 429 were in New York City, according to data from the governor’s office.

“It’s vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight Covid-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," Mr. Cuomo said.

A spokesman for Mr. Cuomo on Saturday said the state had significantly expanded testing, from an average of 65,000 people per day in early June to an average of 86,000 people per day today. The state’s daily percent of tests positive has been at or below 1% since Aug. 4, compared to 1.4% on June 5, the last time the state had more than 1,000 cases, he said.

Across the U.S., the number of newly reported coronavirus cases continues to rise. The U.S. reported 55,054 new cases Friday, up from about 44,000 on Thursday. As of Friday, the total number of people infected in the country since the pandemic began had exceeded seven million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Many have recovered, but close to 204,000 have died of the disease in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins data. World-wide, 32.57 million people have been infected and about 988,993 have died, the data show.

Nationwide, some officials continued to loosen restrictions. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said Friday that restaurants could reopen at full capacity, effective immediately. “We are saying in the state of Florida everybody has an opportunity and the right to work," Mr. DeSantis said.

Carol Dover, president and chief executive of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, said the pandemic had decimated the state’s hospitality industry, with 336,000 people losing work. Under Mr. DeSantis’s executive order, local jurisdictions can issue their own restrictions but aren’t permitted to limit indoor capacity to less than 50%.

World

Australia: There have been a total of 18 new coronavirus cases in the country, with around 595 active cases recorded, according to the federal government’s Department of Health website. There have been 869 deaths across the country since Jan. 22.

In Victoria, where parts of the state, including the capital, Melbourne, remain in lockdown, there were 14 new cases and eight deaths. There are currently 482 active cases.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos on Saturday resigned after Premier Daniel Andrews’ testimony at an inquiry into the state’s hotel quarantine program.

Hong Kong: On Saturday, the city announced one new coronavirus case, a person returning from Bahrain. It was the sixth consecutive day of single-digit new cases in the city, where Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Friday that the third wave of the virus was under control.

India: India reported 85,362 new coronavirus cases, government data showed Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to about 5.9 million. More than 1,000 deaths were recorded, pushing the total number of deaths to 93,379.

Japan: Japan on Saturday reported 575 new cases and eight additional deaths. With fewer infections in recent weeks, the government has decided to reopen borders for foreign visitors with permits to stay in the country, including business people and students—but not tourists—from Thursday.

South Korea: South Korea’s new coronavirus cases fell below 100 for the first time in four days Saturday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 61 new Covid-19 cases, including 49 local infections, bringing the total to 23,516 as of midnight on Friday.

