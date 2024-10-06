New York Sun owner Efune set to close nearly $550 million UK Telegraph deal: Report

New York Sun's owner Dovid Efune is set to close the deal to buy the UK-based Telegraph for over $550 million, putting an end to the 16-month fight to control the conservative British newspaper, reported the news portal Financial Times on Sunday.

Livemint
Updated6 Oct 2024, 05:44 PM IST
The Telegraph deal is set to be agreed upon next week as Efune is set to enter an exclusive talk with RedBird IMI to become the news proprietor of the new newspaper.
The Telegraph deal is set to be agreed upon next week as Efune is set to enter an exclusive talk with RedBird IMI to become the news proprietor of the new newspaper. (AFP)

New York Sun's owner Dovid Efune is set to close the deal to buy the UK-based Telegraph for over $550 million, putting an end to the 16-month fight to control the conservative British newspaper, reported the news portal Financial Times on Sunday, October 6.

The deal is set to be agreed upon next week as Efune is set to enter an exclusive talk with RedBird IMI to become the news proprietor of the new Telegraph, reported the news portal quoting people aware of the development.

Also Read | UK to Spend £22 Billion on Carbon Capture Sites as Costs Rise

The discussions between the two reached an advanced stage this weekend even though they cautioned that these are yet to be finalised, they said, as per the report.

RedBird IMI's decision to progress the discussions with Efune on an exclusive way would see off competition for the newspaper from National World hedge fund boss Paul Marshall and former UK chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, said the report.

Efune reportedly offered more money for the newspaper than competitors like National World, reported the news portal, quoting people aware of the sale process.

Also Read | Spirit Airlines Struggles to Reach Rescue Deal to Avoid Bankruptcy

According to the report, the sale is set to be a success for RedBird IMI, which was blocked from acquiring it after politicians raised concerns about a national newspaper being partially owned by a group backed by Abu Dhabi.

The news portal reported earlier on September 28 about Dovid Efune, the British boss of the New York Sun, emerging as the highest bidder on the deal, which is expected to close at $550 million.

Also Read | Authum Investment, Mahi Madhusudan Kela to buy 46.85% stake in Prataap Snacks

The deal received a second round of bidding on Friday, as RedBird IMI now weighs offers for the right-leaning British newspaper, according to the news portal report.

Dovid Efune is the publisher of The New York Sun and was previously chief executive officer and the editor-in-chief of the Algemeiner Journal, a Jewish community publication. The New York Sun closed in 2008 but was revived as a digital-focused publication in 2021 by Efune, said the news portal in its report on September 28.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldNew York Sun owner Efune set to close nearly $550 million UK Telegraph deal: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.