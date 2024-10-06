New York Sun owner Efune set to close nearly $550 million UK Telegraph deal: Report

New York Sun's owner Dovid Efune is set to close the deal to buy the UK-based Telegraph for over $550 million, putting an end to the 16-month fight to control the conservative British newspaper, reported the news portal Financial Times on Sunday, October 6.

The deal is set to be agreed upon next week as Efune is set to enter an exclusive talk with RedBird IMI to become the news proprietor of the new Telegraph, reported the news portal quoting people aware of the development.

The discussions between the two reached an advanced stage this weekend even though they cautioned that these are yet to be finalised, they said, as per the report.

RedBird IMI's decision to progress the discussions with Efune on an exclusive way would see off competition for the newspaper from National World hedge fund boss Paul Marshall and former UK chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, said the report.

Efune reportedly offered more money for the newspaper than competitors like National World, reported the news portal, quoting people aware of the sale process.

According to the report, the sale is set to be a success for RedBird IMI, which was blocked from acquiring it after politicians raised concerns about a national newspaper being partially owned by a group backed by Abu Dhabi.

The news portal reported earlier on September 28 about Dovid Efune, the British boss of the New York Sun, emerging as the highest bidder on the deal, which is expected to close at $550 million.

The deal received a second round of bidding on Friday, as RedBird IMI now weighs offers for the right-leaning British newspaper, according to the news portal report.